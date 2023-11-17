Senior Connect
Statewide Thanksgiving ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign to run Nov. 20-26

Cars driving in Wilmington
Cars driving in Wilmington(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program has announced that this year’s Thanksgiving “Click It or Ticket” campaign will run from Nov. 20-26.

Per the N.C. Department of Transportation, law enforcement throughout the state will be patrolling roads more heavily to enforce seat belt requirements.

Residents can also expect to see increased checking stations during the campaign.

