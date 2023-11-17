Senior Connect
Rich Alt leads Joe Hatem by a single vote in Southport mayoral race after canvassing

Vote
Vote(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Rich Alt currently leads Joe Pat Hatem by a single vote in the Southport mayoral race after the Brunswick County Board of Elections completed its canvassing of votes Friday.

After voting ended on Nov. 7, Hatem led Alt by just three votes, 833-830.

But after provisional and absentee ballots were added during the canvassing meeting, Alt has 840 votes and Hatem has 839. Mike Barbee got 93 votes and there was a single write in, per the State Board of Elections.

This makes Alt the unofficial winner, though with such a small gap between the two, Hatem will have the opportunity to call for a recount.

Hatem has been mayor of Southport since 2019 when he defeated then-incumbent Jerry Dove

