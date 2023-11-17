Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Pet of the Week: Bahama from Monty’s Home

Bahama is a very sweet dog who loves people and chilling out.
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Bahama, an eight-year-old Treeing Walker Coonhound, is available for adoption from Monty’s Home.

According to her handlers, Bahama is a very sweet dog who loves people and chilling out.

House-trained, up-to-date on her vaccinations and spayed, she gets along very well with other dogs and has done well around cats.

Those interested in meeting Bahama can do so at a meet-and-greet scheduled to take place at the Monty’s Home Thrift Shop on Sunday, Nov. 19. The meet-and-greet will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at the shop, located at 401 Hwy 117 S in Burgaw.

All Monty’s Home dogs are enrolled in its Pawsitive Partners Prison Program, where basic obedience and household manners are taught. For more information about the Pawsitive Partners Prison Program, please visit the Monty’s Home website.

Those interested in adopting Bahama can do so by filling out an application on the Monty’s Home website. Interested individuals can also call Monty’s Home at (910) 259-7911 or send an email to Adopt@montyshome.org.

Her new family will receive a crate, training harness and training DVD.

Bahama, an eight-year-old Treeing Walker Coonhound, is available for adoption from Monty’s Home.
Bahama, an eight-year-old Treeing Walker Coonhound, is available for adoption from Monty’s Home.(Monty's Home)
Bahama, an eight-year-old Treeing Walker Coonhound, is available for adoption from Monty’s Home.
Bahama, an eight-year-old Treeing Walker Coonhound, is available for adoption from Monty’s Home.(Monty's Home)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maria Concepcion Cardona Alejo
Leland woman charged in fatal hit-and-run case involving bicyclist
Scott Dale Todd
Charter school coach charged with six sex crimes involving a child
UNCW sees $4 million budget reduction due to exceeding out-of-state enrollment limit twice
27-year-old Jarrett Packer (left) and 20-year-old Giovanni Packer (right).
Wilmington police looking for missing brothers
Crews respond to a crash on U.S. 74 East near I-140 in Brunswick County on Friday evening, Nov....
Officials identify motorcyclist who died days after crash on U.S. 74 East near I-140

Latest News

Bahama is a very sweet dog who loves people and chilling out.
Pet of the Week: Bahama from Monty’s Home
Blade is a very sweet and energetic dog who loves giving hugs and kisses. Additionally, he...
Pet of the Week: Blade from the Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services
Blade is a very sweet and energetic dog who loves giving hugs and kisses.
Pet of the Week: Blade from the Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services
Max is a very sweet and laid back dog who loves to cuddle.
Pet of the Week: Max from the NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter