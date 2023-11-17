Pet of the Week: Bahama from Monty’s Home

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Bahama, an eight-year-old Treeing Walker Coonhound, is available for adoption from Monty’s Home.

According to her handlers, Bahama is a very sweet dog who loves people and chilling out.

House-trained, up-to-date on her vaccinations and spayed, she gets along very well with other dogs and has done well around cats.

Those interested in meeting Bahama can do so at a meet-and-greet scheduled to take place at the Monty’s Home Thrift Shop on Sunday, Nov. 19. The meet-and-greet will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at the shop, located at 401 Hwy 117 S in Burgaw.

All Monty’s Home dogs are enrolled in its Pawsitive Partners Prison Program, where basic obedience and household manners are taught. For more information about the Pawsitive Partners Prison Program, please visit the Monty’s Home website.

Those interested in adopting Bahama can do so by filling out an application on the Monty’s Home website. Interested individuals can also call Monty’s Home at (910) 259-7911 or send an email to Adopt@montyshome.org.

Her new family will receive a crate, training harness and training DVD.

