Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Pender County Festival of Trees will light up the weekend

The first Pender County Festival of Trees will light up in Hampstead this weekend, to benefit...
The first Pender County Festival of Trees will light up in Hampstead this weekend, to benefit the Pender County Sheriff's Charitable Foundation.(WVVA)
By Jon Evans
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - Dozens of brightly decorated Christmas trees will light up the Family Life Center Gymnasium at Hampstead United Methodist Church this weekend for the first Pender County Festival of Trees, which will benefit the newly-created Pender County Sheriff’s Charitable Foundation.

Festival hours will be from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. both Saturday, November 18 and Sunday, November 19. Admission is free. The address for the church is 15395 Highway 17 in Hampstead.

The festival will feature live musical performances, a gingerbread house competition and, of course, a visit from Santa. There will be homemade wreaths for sale, and visitors will be able to bid on the trees decorated by volunteers and members of the foundation. The winning bidders can take the trees home, or they can donate them to a family in need.

Money raised by this year’s festival will benefit the sheriff’s office K9 and SWAT units, providing updated technology and equipment to deputies serving on those units.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maria Concepcion Cardona Alejo
Leland woman charged in fatal hit-and-run case involving bicyclist
Scott Dale Todd
Charter school coach charged with six sex crimes involving a child
UNCW sees $4 million budget reduction due to exceeding out-of-state enrollment limit twice
27-year-old Jarrett Packer (left) and 20-year-old Giovanni Packer (right).
Wilmington police looking for missing brothers
A Pittsburgh mother is ringing the alarm after her son's hair was cut in school.
‘It’s a big deal’: Mother says her son’s hair was cut by a barber at school without her permission

Latest News

Bahama is a very sweet dog who loves people and chilling out.
Pet of the Week: Bahama from Monty’s Home
Christmas Tree
Community invited to Christmas tree lighting, Light Up the Night Christmas Parade in Southport
The creation of Sunny Gerhart, Olivero's is an excellent edition to Wilmington's burgeoning...
Cape Fear Foodie: Olivero
On Thursday, 2,000 Magnificent Ramshorn snails were reintroduced into a pond on NC Wildlife...
Endangered snail species returns to wild in Brunswick Co.