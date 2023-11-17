Senior Connect
Ninth Annual Wrightsville Plunge to be held on New Year’s Day

(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WRIGHSTIVLLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The ninth Annual Wrightsville Plunge is being held on Jan. 1 to benefit Communities In Schools of Cape Fear, which works to help keep kids in school and graduate.

Event organizers say they are expecting the largest turnout so far in 2024, with attendees to arrive at the Southside of the Oceanic Pier at 703 S. Lumina Ave.

The event will have two plunge times: noon or 12:30 p.m., free shuttle from Wrightsville Beach Park and the choice of a T-shirt, beach towel or trucker hat is included with registration.

An afterparty wristband for the Plunge Afterparty can be purchased at registration for $10 or at the Full Send Tent at the event for $20. The ticket covers the cost of craft beer, pizza, music and other activities, with kids 12 and under getting free entry with the purchase of an adult ticket.

Check-in will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the event at the large white tent at South End Surf Shop.

You can register for Wrightsville Plunge here. To become a sponsor, click here.

