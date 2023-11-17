Man wanted in connection to deadly Robeson County shooting
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:50 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the man they say is behind a deadly shooting.
Tyler Wayne Hunt, 28, of Lumberton, is wanted for first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The charges stem from a Saturday night shooting in the Lumberton area that left 42-year-old Michael Hathway dead.
Deputies were called out around 11:21 p.m. to 502 Edward Circle and found Hathway dead at the scene.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.
