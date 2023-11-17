Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Look up! Leonid meteor shower peaks this weekend

The Leonid meteor shower is expected to peak at around half past midnight, in all time zones,...
The Leonid meteor shower is expected to peak at around half past midnight, in all time zones, on Saturday.(NASA/Ames Research Center/ISAS/Shinsuke Abe and Hajime Yano via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Here’s some evening entertainment for your weekend that only requires you to look up at the sky.

The Leonid meteor shower is expected to peak at around half past midnight, in all time zones, on Saturday.

The shower is expected to produce bright meteors – about 10 to 15 per hour in a dazzling display – moving fast at 44 miles per second.

Although peak viewing time is Saturday, the meteors can be seen a few days before and afterward.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maria Concepcion Cardona Alejo
Leland woman charged in fatal hit-and-run case involving bicyclist
Scott Dale Todd
Former school coach out on bond after being charged with six sex crimes involving a child
The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during...
Animal shelter says Elvis was their only dog not adopted at adoption event
UNCW sees $4 million budget reduction due to exceeding out-of-state enrollment limit twice
27-year-old Jarrett Packer (left) and 20-year-old Giovanni Packer (right).
Wilmington police looking for missing brothers

Latest News

FILE - A Palestinian child walks with a bicycle by the rubble of a building after it was hit by...
Israel to allow ‘very minimal’ amounts of fuel into Gaza, national security adviser says
Police work at the scene of a shooting at New Hampshire Hospital Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. Police...
Shooting at New Hampshire psychiatric hospital ends with suspect dead, police say
Convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh speaks with his defense attorney, Dick Harpootlian, in...
Alex Murdaugh pleads guilty to financial crimes in state court, adding to prison time
Ninth Annual Wrightsville Plunge to be held on New Year’s Day
FILE -- Cans of Bud Light chill in a refrigerator in Oakland, Calif., on April 28, 2023.
Anheuser-Busch marketing executive steps down as Bud Light sales continue to sink