Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Local firefighter airlifted with severe burns to nearly half of his torso

FF R Jones with the Elizabethtown Fire Department
FF R Jones with the Elizabethtown Fire Department(Elizabethtown Fire Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The Elizabethtown Fire Department is asking the community for support after one of its firefighters, Randy Jones, received severe burns.

“Just after midnight Wednesday night/Thursday morning, the Elizabethtown Fire Department was dispatched with EMS to a subject burned. There was very limited information on the call. Our personnel responded and unfortunately found one of our members, FF R Jones with severe burns to nearly 45% of his torso. We immediately began providing care and requests were made for a helicopter. EMS arrived and assumed care of FF Jones with assistance from our personnel. He received the best care possible and was successfully transferred over to a flight crew and transported to the Burn center in Chapel Hill,” an EFD social media post states.

Jones has been working with the department since July 2012. The EFD says he has a long road to recovery ahead of him.

“We have very limited information on his day to day progress but will update as we can with permission from family. Once again, please remember FF Jones in your prayers as most in our community are very familiar with him and are used to seeing him all around,” the EFD post continues.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maria Concepcion Cardona Alejo
Leland woman charged in fatal hit-and-run case involving bicyclist
Scott Dale Todd
Charter school coach charged with six sex crimes involving a child
UNCW sees $4 million budget reduction due to exceeding out-of-state enrollment limit twice
27-year-old Jarrett Packer (left) and 20-year-old Giovanni Packer (right).
Wilmington police looking for missing brothers
A Pittsburgh mother is ringing the alarm after her son's hair was cut in school.
‘It’s a big deal’: Mother says her son’s hair was cut by a barber at school without her permission

Latest News

Bahama is a very sweet dog who loves people and chilling out.
Pet of the Week: Bahama from Monty’s Home
Christmas Tree
Community invited to Christmas tree lighting, Light Up the Night Christmas Parade in Southport
The creation of Sunny Gerhart, Olivero's is an excellent edition to Wilmington's burgeoning...
Cape Fear Foodie: Olivero
On Thursday, 2,000 Magnificent Ramshorn snails were reintroduced into a pond on NC Wildlife...
Endangered snail species returns to wild in Brunswick Co.