Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

GLOW Academy students help prepare meals for people living in Eden Village

Someone’s in the kitchen with girls at GLOW Academy, even if that someone is only there in spirit.
By Bill Murray
Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Someone’s in the kitchen with girls at GLOW Academy, even if that someone is only there in spirit.

“It’s nice to know we can help,” said Aryana Brown, who is a GLOW senior. “It makes me proud.”

The girls in the kitchen are actually helping prepare meals for more than a dozen people who used to be homeless in downtown Wilmington.

Those people are the first wave of tenants at Eden Village. The village is a tiny home community that is putting a roof over people’s heads, in some cases, for the first time in years.

“I’m so blessed,” said Kita Harvin, who’s been at Eden Village since August. “This is my second chance.”

The students in GLOW’s culinary class are prepping meals to be delivered. Their instructor, Chef Gwen Gulliksen, says what’s on the menu for students is a helping of empathy.

“That’s what we’re teaching here; it’s empathy,” said Gulliksen. “We’re sharing food with people who are food insecure.”

The harvest meal being prepared this Thursday is the second meal the girls have shipped to Eden Village this semester.

“We have a real homeless problem in Wilmington, especially downtown,” said GLOW junior Azaela Carter. “Cooking for them, is just so inspiring knowing I’m able to do something to help.”

Eden Village is a concept that’s gotten national attention, highlighting it’s comprehensive effort to give homeless people shelter and a sense of community.

To learn more about it’s mission, click here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maria Concepcion Cardona Alejo
Leland woman charged in fatal hit-and-run case involving bicyclist
Scott Dale Todd
Former school coach out on bond after being charged with six sex crimes involving a child
The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during...
Animal shelter says Elvis was their only dog not adopted at adoption event
UNCW sees $4 million budget reduction due to exceeding out-of-state enrollment limit twice
27-year-old Jarrett Packer (left) and 20-year-old Giovanni Packer (right).
Wilmington police looking for missing brothers

Latest News

A flyer for Theatre For All's winter 2023 show
Theatre For All to stage winter show at Community Arts Center in downtown Wilmington
Just five teams from southeastern North Carolina are left in this year’s high school football...
Friday Night Football: Third round of the state playoffs
Bahama is a very sweet dog who loves people and chilling out.
Pet of the Week: Bahama from Monty’s Home
Christmas Tree
Community invited to Christmas tree lighting, Light Up the Night Christmas Parade in Southport