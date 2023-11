WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Just five teams from southeastern North Carolina are left in this year’s high school football state playoffs.

Here are the matchups for Friday, Nov. 17:

Laney at Hoggard, 7 p.m.

Lakewood at West Columbus, 7 p.m.

Whiteville at SouthWest Edgecombe, 7 p.m.

East Baden at Rosewood, 7 p.m.

