Freeman Park annual permits to go on sale in December

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Freeman Park annual permits are set to go on sale Friday, Dec. 1, for a discounted rate of $110 plus applicable fees in Carolina Beach.

You can make purchases in person using cash or debit/credit cards at:

Town of Carolina Beach Parking Office 1708 Canal Drive Carolina Beach, NC 28428 (910) 458-4614 Business Hours in December: Monday-Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. except holidays Business Hours Effective January: Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. except holidays

Carolina Beach Town Hall - Billing Department 1121 N. Lake Park Blvd. Carolina Beach, NC 28428 (910) 458-2999 Business Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. except holidays



In January, permits will be sold at the full price of $225 in person and online at the town’s website. If you buy a permit online, you must pick it up in person at the parking office.

“2024 permits are valid from the date of purchase and may be used to gain entry to Freeman Park for the remainder of 2023. Please note that payment receipts (paper or electronic) are not valid at the gate and will not grant entry into Freeman Park. Also note that Freeman Park Annual Permits must be permanently affixed to the driver’s side of your 4x4 vehicle, and old permits should be removed,” a town announcement states.

