Former Marine Walks Coast to Coast to raise awareness for Men’s Mental Health

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One marine walked coast to coast to raise awareness for men’s mental health issues.

Dalton Mack started his trip in Oceanside, California and ended in Surf City, North Carolina. He says he got the idea to take on this challenge when his friends took their own lives.

Mack is spreading the message that it’s okay to reach out for help if you or someone you know suffers from mental illness.

“There are resources you can get to, there are phone numbers. Don’t let it get to the point where you think you’ve got it and then you wake up one day and you decide to take your own life or anything like that” Mack said.

His six-month walk may be over, but his journey to raise awareness about mental illness will continue. You can find out more details by clicking here.

If you or someone in the Southeast region needs help, you can call and text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or reach out to nearby facilities like Coastal Horizons and Monarch.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.