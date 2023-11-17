First Alert Forecast: one weak system and one stronger one before Thanksgiving

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A weak coastal trough of low pressure will lend the chance for a few passing showers to your First Alert Forecast for Friday. As this trough departs, shower chances will wobble back to an honest zero for most of the weekend. Temperatures will do decently big things through Friday and Saturday: expect highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. Sunday ought to take on a brisk and cooler character with early lows in the 40s and afternoon highs in the 60s.

60s and 70s will accompany the approach of a stronger cold front next week. With this, your First Alert Forecast also stocks shower chances of 20% Monday, 60% Tuesday, and 40% Wednesday. Gusty winds and thunder cannot be ruled out but, as of now, the front does not look particularly severe. Following the front: expect a significant downswing in rain chances for Thanksgiving - 20% - and Black Friday - 0% - and cooler daytime temperatures in the 50s to, at most, 60s.

In the tropics: Potential Tropical Cyclone Twenty-Two will bring gusty rain to the likes of Jamaica, Cuba, Haiti, and the Turks and Caicos Islands through the weekend. It may briefly turn into a tropical storm named Vince. The Carolinas face no definable storm threats now and, given the likely passage of more cold fronts, ought not to through the remainder of the year. The 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially ends in less than two weeks - on November 30.

