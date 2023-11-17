Candidates can begin filing for most 2024 elections on Monday, December 4

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Candidates interested in seeking political office through the 2024 elections can begin filing on Monday, December 4, 2023 at Noon. The filing period will end at Noon on Friday, December 15.

Candidates running for statewide office, along with seats that cover multiple counties, will file their Notice of Candidacy with the North Carolina State Board of Elections at the State Fairgrounds in Raleigh. Those offices include:

U.S. House of Representatives (Districts 1-14)

Governor

Lieutenant Governor

Attorney General

State Auditor

Commissioner of Agriculture

Commissioner of Insurance

Commissioner of Labor

Secretary of State

Superintendent of Public Instruction

State Treasurer

N.C. Supreme Court Associate Justice

N.C. Court of Appeals Judge

Candidates seeking to run for North Carolina House of Representatives and Senate, or local offices including county commission and board of education, should file with their county board of elections.

The State Board of Elections publishes a candidate’s guide with information for individuals interested in seeking elected office. You can click here to view that guide.

Primary elections in North Carolina will take place Tuesday, March 5, 2024. General Election Day is Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

