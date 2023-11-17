Senior Connect
Candidates can begin filing for most 2024 elections on Monday, December 4

Candidates interested in seeking political office through North Carolina's 2024 elections can begin filing at Noon on Monday, December 4, 2023.(MGN)
By Jon Evans
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Candidates interested in seeking political office through the 2024 elections can begin filing on Monday, December 4, 2023 at Noon. The filing period will end at Noon on Friday, December 15.

Candidates running for statewide office, along with seats that cover multiple counties, will file their Notice of Candidacy with the North Carolina State Board of Elections at the State Fairgrounds in Raleigh. Those offices include:

  • U.S. House of Representatives (Districts 1-14)
  • Governor
  • Lieutenant Governor
  • Attorney General
  • State Auditor
  • Commissioner of Agriculture
  • Commissioner of Insurance
  • Commissioner of Labor
  • Secretary of State
  • Superintendent of Public Instruction
  • State Treasurer
  • N.C. Supreme Court Associate Justice
  • N.C. Court of Appeals Judge

Candidates seeking to run for North Carolina House of Representatives and Senate, or local offices including county commission and board of education, should file with their county board of elections.

The State Board of Elections publishes a candidate’s guide with information for individuals interested in seeking elected office. You can click here to view that guide.

Primary elections in North Carolina will take place Tuesday, March 5, 2024. General Election Day is Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

