You’re doing it wrong: How to actually pronounce Gov. Roy Cooper’s name

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper(Source: WBTV)
By Travis Fain
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - Polling shows that Gov. Roy Cooper is the most recognizable name in North Carolina politics. But his name might not be as recognizable — if you heard it pronounced correctly.

Turns out many of us have been mispronouncing Cooper’s name his entire time in office.

Most people say “Cooh-per,” emphasizing the “ooh.” But it’s actually more like “Kuə-per.” That upside-down “e” is the schwa symbol. Making the sound is harder than one might think. But think of how the “oo” sounds in “foot” and you’ll get the idea.

You can read the rest of this story here.

