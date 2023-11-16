You’re doing it wrong: How to actually pronounce Gov. Roy Cooper’s name

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - Polling shows that Gov. Roy Cooper is the most recognizable name in North Carolina politics. But his name might not be as recognizable — if you heard it pronounced correctly.

Turns out many of us have been mispronouncing Cooper’s name his entire time in office.

Most people say “Cooh-per,” emphasizing the “ooh.” But it’s actually more like “Kuə-per.” That upside-down “e” is the schwa symbol. Making the sound is harder than one might think. But think of how the “oo” sounds in “foot” and you’ll get the idea.

