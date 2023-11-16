Wilmington police looking for missing brothers

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that it is looking for 27-year-old Jarrett Packer and 20-year-old Giovanni Packer.

According to police, the two are brothers and may be together. It is not known where they were last seen.

Police describe Jarrett as being 5′8″ tall, weighing 160 pounds and having black hair with hazel eyes.

Giovanni is described as being 5′6″ tall, weighing 115 pounds and having brown hair with hazel eyes.

If you see Jarrett or Giovanni, you are asked to call 911. Anyone with information is asked to contact (910) 343-3609.

