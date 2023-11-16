Senior Connect
Wilmington man pleads guilty to second degree murder for beating bus passenger to death

Antonio Dickens
Antonio Dickens(District Attorney Ben David)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man pleaded guilty Thursday to second degree murder for beating a local bus passenger to death and will serve 18-23 years in prison for the death of 58-year-old Kenneth Cross.

Antonio Dickens, age 41, was arrested on Jan. 12 of 2021 after deputies found Cross unconscious and bloodied on the bus floor while the bus driver attempted to render aid.

“The driver and another passenger told investigators that Dickens launched an unprovoked attack on Cross minutes after boarding the bus. Surveillance video from an onboard camera captured audio and video of the assault, as well. The footage showed Dickens verbally harassing Cross from the rear of the bus, causing Cross to switch seats in an attempt to get further away from Dickens. Shortly thereafter, Dickens approached Cross, punched him multiple times in the face and head, and continued to hit Cross while he was unconscious. Dickens then kicked and stomped on Cross’ head before exiting the bus,” per an announcement from the District Attorney’s Office.

Dickens was previously convicted of assault on a female, communicating threats, state drug offenses, assault on a family member and destruction of property in Virginia in 2004.

