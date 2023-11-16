Water outage reported in Whiteville

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Whiteville Police Department announced just before 8:45 a.m. that one of the city’s water mains was struck by contractors.

“The City of Whiteville is currently experiencing a water outage on Phillips Street. Contractors hit one of the City’s water mains. This outage will impact customers from Burkhead Street to Columbus Street and along J.K. Powell Boulevard. Crews are on scene addressing the issue. This is an emergency cutoff,” the announcement from the police department states.

