Upstate teacher fired after video surfaces calling students ‘trash Americans’

File
File(KPTV)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate teacher is no longer employed after they were featured in a video circulating on social media using offensive language, according to Spartanburg School District One.

In the video, which was posted on social media on Wednesday, November 15 appears to show a teacher calling students “trash Americans” and “unpatriotic” as well as using offensive language.

The man who posted the video on Facebook said his two sons were in the classroom.

The school district released a statement about the incident:

“The Landrum High School teacher featured in the video circulating on social media is no longer employed with Spartanburg School District One. This aligns with our commitment to maintaining a safe and respectful environment for our students and staff. The conduct displayed in the video does not reflect the values and standards of our district. We acknowledge the concerns raised by this incident and extend our sincere apologies to our students, parents, and other staff members. Spartanburg School District One takes any matter concerning the welfare of our students and the professionalism of our staff with the utmost seriousness. We appreciate the support of our community as we continue to prioritize the well-being of our students as we focus on providing a quality, student-centered education in our district.”

Spartanburg District One

