UNCW facing $4 million budget reduction due to exceeding out-of-state enrollment limit twice

By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:52 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW is facing a budget reduction of more than $4 million for exceeding the University of North Carolina System’s limit for out-of-state enrollment for the second consecutive year.

The sanction is listed on the consent agenda for the UNCW System Board of Governors meeting on Thursday, Nov. 16.

According to material compiled for the meeting, fall 2023 enrollment indicates that the university “has non-resident first-time undergraduate enrollment — for two consecutive years — that exceeds the cap.”

The cap starting with the fall semester in 2022 was established at 18 percent for UNCW, Appalachian State, NC State, UNC Chapel Hill and UNC Charlotte.

“For the 2023-24 fiscal year, the budget for University of North Carolina Wilmington will be reduced by $4,102,644 pursuant to Board of Governors Policy 700.1.3,” the meeting material states. “It is recommended that the funds be reallocated to the North Carolina Need-Based Scholarship for Public Colleges and Universities for the benefit of UNC System students.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

