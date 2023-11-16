UNCW announces announces 2024 baseball schedule

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The UNCW Seahawks baseball team has announced its 2024 schedule, featuring 19 games against programs that played in the 2023 regionals.

“Each year we try to put together a challenging non-conference schedule for two reasons, one to prepare us for an always tough conference slate and second to play quality teams that will allow us to hopefully have a strong RPI,” said head coach Randy Hood. “We want to always be in the mix to be an at-large team. We’ve had a great fall and we’re looking forward to the 2024 spring season.”

Some of the first games include:

Vs. Kent State for homecoming weekend at Brooks Field in Wilmington on Friday, Feb. 16

Vs. Kent State for homecoming weekend at Brooks Field in Wilmington on Saturday, Feb. 17

Vs. Kent State for homecoming weekend at Brooks Field in Wilmington on Sunday, Feb. 18

Vs. Coastal Carolina in Conway, SC on Tuesday, Feb. 20

Vs. Princeton at Brooks Field in Wilmington on Friday, Feb. 23

Vs. Princeton at Brooks Field in Wilmington on Saturday, Feb. 24

Vs. Princeton at Brooks Field in Wilmington on Sunday, Feb. 25

Vs. Air Force at Brooks Field in Wilmington on Monday, Feb. 26

Vs. Liberty at Brooks Field in Wilmington on Wednesday, Feb. 28

Vs. South Alabama in Mobile, Alabama, on Friday, March 1

Vs. South Alabama in Mobile, Alabama, on Saturday, March 2

Vs. South Alabama in Mobile, Alabama, on Sunday, March 3

