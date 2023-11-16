Senior Connect
UNCW announces announces 2024 baseball schedule

Baseball
Baseball(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The UNCW Seahawks baseball team has announced its 2024 schedule, featuring 19 games against programs that played in the 2023 regionals.

“Each year we try to put together a challenging non-conference schedule for two reasons, one to prepare us for an always tough conference slate and second to play quality teams that will allow us to hopefully have a strong RPI,” said head coach Randy Hood. “We want to always be in the mix to be an at-large team. We’ve had a great fall and we’re looking forward to the 2024 spring season.”

Some of the first games include:

  • Vs. Kent State for homecoming weekend at Brooks Field in Wilmington on Friday, Feb. 16
  • Vs. Kent State for homecoming weekend at Brooks Field in Wilmington on Saturday, Feb. 17
  • Vs. Kent State for homecoming weekend at Brooks Field in Wilmington on Sunday, Feb. 18
  • Vs. Coastal Carolina in Conway, SC on Tuesday, Feb. 20
  • Vs. Princeton at Brooks Field in Wilmington on Friday, Feb. 23
  • Vs. Princeton at Brooks Field in Wilmington on Saturday, Feb. 24
  • Vs. Princeton at Brooks Field in Wilmington on Sunday, Feb. 25
  • Vs. Air Force at Brooks Field in Wilmington on Monday, Feb. 26
  • Vs. Liberty at Brooks Field in Wilmington on Wednesday, Feb. 28
  • Vs. South Alabama in Mobile, Alabama, on Friday, March 1
  • Vs. South Alabama in Mobile, Alabama, on Saturday, March 2
  • Vs. South Alabama in Mobile, Alabama, on Sunday, March 3

You can find the full schedule on the UNCW website and learn more here.

