State Troopers and motorcyclists react to deer collision death involving Jacksonville motorcyclist

By Jaylen Holloway
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -For all you motorcyclists out there in the east, it may be time to change your riding hours because deer and other wildlife are very present.

“With the deer out, you definitely want to be on a swivel,” said Allen Rose, motorcyclist.

“Animals are on the move, crossing, and entering into the roadway,” said Rico Stephens, North Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper.

When some hear about a deer collision, they tend to think that a car or truck was involved. However, that’s not always the case.

Motorcyclists can also encounter animals, which Stephens says could turn deadly.

“Risk increases, especially with them receiving serious injury since they’re not in a vehicle that’s protected,” Stephens said.

Sadly, 36-year-old Ingram Haynes was a motorcyclist who died from a deer collision.

Jacksonville police said Haynes was killed Tuesday night after he was hit by a deer crossing the U.S. 17 bypass. Stephens says it’s rare that a motorcyclist dies in these situations.

“I’ve never seen a bicyclist or motorcyclist hit by a deer since I’ve been in this region,” Stephens said.

Rose says the deadly crash took him back to when he totaled his motorcycle after a deer hit him.

“I ride year-round, but I took a break for a couple of months,” Rose said. “It’s just something that happens and fortunate enough I was able to get back on a bike.”

Rose believes motorcyclists should let someone know when they’re riding because more deer are out since the time switch.

“A lot of times people can have an accident and precious time will go by before you even know that an accident happened,” Rose said.

Jacksonville police say Haynes died from his injuries at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune.

