Snoop Dogg says he’s giving up smoking

Snoop Dogg performs during The High Road Tour on Friday, July 29, 2016, in Toronto, Canada.
Snoop Dogg performs during The High Road Tour on Friday, July 29, 2016, in Toronto, Canada.(Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - It looks like Snoop Dogg is giving up smoking for good.

On Thursday, the legendary rapper took to social media to share that he has decided to stop smoking.

The post reads, “After much consideration & conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time.”

Smoking has been synonymous with the Doggfather’s career.

He has been very vocal about smoking marijuana and refers to the drug in multiple songs.

Snoop’s announcement has surprised many of his fans while also receiving some positive feedback in posts that currently have more than a million reactions.

He did not immediately provide a reason for his decision to quit.

