Season four of ‘Outer Banks’ to begin production in Wrightsville Beach

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Shooting for season four of Netflix’s Outer Banks is set to begin in Wrightsville Beach, according to Mayor Darryl Mills.

Mills says that the series has applied for filming permits for days next week.

Outer Banks is set in the outer banks of North Carolina and begins with John B. Routledge (played by Chase Stokes) and a group of teenagers attempting to find out what happened to his missing father.

