Pender Co. Sheriff’s Office warning residents about jury duty scam

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to be aware of a jury duty-related scam.
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to be aware of a jury duty-related scam.

“Residents of Pender County, the Pender County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous calls regarding an individual claiming to be Captain King or Officer Quincy with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office,” the sheriff’s office states. “This individual is calling from a phone number (910) 259-1509 or (910) 940-6475 to residents of our county and informing them that they have a bench warrant or missed jury duty and instructing them that they need to show up at the Sheriff’s Office to take care of said warrants.

“Please be aware that this is a scam.”

