Over 3,000 youth athletes expected in Wilmington area for 2023 Beach Soccer Classic

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Over 3,000 youth athletes and their families are expected to visit Wilmington as part of the 2023 Beach Soccer Classic on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 18-19.

“Hosted by the Wilmington Hammerheads Youth FC, this year’s tournament is anticipated to have 200 teams, with approximately 3,000 players attending, as well as family members who will accompany the players. The goal of the event is to provide youth soccer players with a competitive end-of-season tournament in a beautiful and fun destination. During the two-day tournament, most participants and their families will stay at a variety of lodging properties and will shop and dine at local businesses,” a Wilmington and Beaches Convention and Visitors Bureau announcement states.

Venues for the tournament include Eaton Fields, Ogden Park Fields, Veterans Park Fields, Hoggard High School and Castle Hayne Park.

“It has been another successful fall season for our club and our soccer community, and it is always great to end it by hosting a local tournament. Our recreational soccer partners at the YMCA had their largest number of participants this fall, and our Hammerheads programming continues to grow and thrive. We look forward to welcoming these 200 teams to Wilmington for a great weekend full of soccer fun in our wonderful destination,” said Carson Porter, Executive Director of the Wilmington Hammerheads Youth FC.

You can learn more about the tournament online.

