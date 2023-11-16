Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Over 3,000 youth athletes expected in Wilmington area for 2023 Beach Soccer Classic

Over 3,000 youth athletes and their families are expected to visit Wilmington as part of the...
Over 3,000 youth athletes and their families are expected to visit Wilmington as part of the 2023 Beach Soccer Classic on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 18-19.(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Over 3,000 youth athletes and their families are expected to visit Wilmington as part of the 2023 Beach Soccer Classic on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 18-19.

“Hosted by the Wilmington Hammerheads Youth FC, this year’s tournament is anticipated to have 200 teams, with approximately 3,000 players attending, as well as family members who will accompany the players. The goal of the event is to provide youth soccer players with a competitive end-of-season tournament in a beautiful and fun destination. During the two-day tournament, most participants and their families will stay at a variety of lodging properties and will shop and dine at local businesses,” a Wilmington and Beaches Convention and Visitors Bureau announcement states.

Venues for the tournament include Eaton Fields, Ogden Park Fields, Veterans Park Fields, Hoggard High School and Castle Hayne Park.

“It has been another successful fall season for our club and our soccer community, and it is always great to end it by hosting a local tournament. Our recreational soccer partners at the YMCA had their largest number of participants this fall, and our Hammerheads programming continues to grow and thrive. We look forward to welcoming these 200 teams to Wilmington for a great weekend full of soccer fun in our wonderful destination,” said Carson Porter, Executive Director of the Wilmington Hammerheads Youth FC.

You can learn more about the tournament online.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maria Concepcion Cardona Alejo
Leland woman charged in fatal hit-and-run case involving bicyclist
Police provide description of suspect vehicle in deadly hit and run on Carolina Beach Road
Crews respond to a crash on U.S. 74 East near I-140 in Brunswick County on Friday evening, Nov....
Motorcyclist dies days after crash involving semi-truck on U.S. 74 East near I-140
Cheetah Gentlemen's Club in Wilmington.
Owners of Cheetah Gentlemen’s Club respond to county’s plan to acquire property through eminent domain
27-year-old Jarrett Packer (left) and 20-year-old Giovanni Packer (right).
Wilmington police looking for missing brothers

Latest News

Street Habitz Family is handing out free food, clothing and care packages at Greenfield Lake on...
Motorcycle group to hand out food, clothing on Saturday at Greenfield Lake
Local doctor discusses importance of receiving lung cancer screenings
Excluding skin cancer, lung cancer is the second most common cancer in both men and women in...
Local doctor discusses importance of receiving lung cancer screenings
The City of Wilmington has announced that the 18th annual “Senior Thanksgiving Luncheon” will...
Free Thanksgiving meals to be offered in Wilmington