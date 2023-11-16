Senior Connect
Onslow County man pleads guilty to killing sister-in-law

By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Onslow County man charged with killing his sister-in-law pled guilty this afternoon.

Derrick Bennett appeared before a judge and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Onslow County District Attorney Ernie Lee hopes Bennett’s sentencing brought the family peace.

“Probably gave clarity as well as closure because I know this family has been going through a lot the last four years,” Lee said.

Back in 2019, Christy Godette was stabbed with a knife at the home she shared with Bennett at Patriots Place Mobile Home Park on Hubert Boulevard.

Deputies say there were three children under 11 years old and the victim’s mother inside the home at the time. Godette died en route to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune.

Lee says life will never be the same for Godette’s three children, who’re all now being raised by her mother.

“This is something that’ll follow them for the rest of their lives,” Lee said. “Someone’s going to say to them, where’s your mother? The answer they’ll have to give is that my mother is no longer here.”

Godette and Bennett were involved in a domestic dispute, according to deputies.

Godette’s mother was in court as Bennett plead guilty to second-degree murder but she showed him mercy despite what he did.

“I wanted to let him know that I do forgive him,” Godette said in the courtroom.

As part of a plea agreement, Bennett was sentenced to serve between 20 and 25 years in prison.

