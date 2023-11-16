New Hanover County Fire Rescue asking public input in survey for five-year strategic plan

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Fire Rescue is developing a five-year strategic plan that will help guide the agency’s operations, services, and initiatives from 2024-2029.

The input gathered will be used to help shape the goals and focus areas of the strategic plan to ensure a strong foundation for public safety.

A link to the survey can be found here.

