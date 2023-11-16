Senior Connect
New Hanover County Fire Rescue asking public input in survey for five-year strategic plan

(New Hanover County Fire Rescue)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Fire Rescue is developing a five-year strategic plan that will help guide the agency’s operations, services, and initiatives from 2024-2029. 

The input gathered will be used to help shape the goals and focus areas of the strategic plan to ensure a strong foundation for public safety.

A link to the survey can be found here.

