NC Medicaid Enrollment Broker to visit Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:39 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has announced that an NC Medicaid Enrollment Broker will be at Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard on Nov. 18 from noon to 3 p.m.
The broker will be onsite to help answer questions about NC Medicaid Managed Care.
If you have questions, please call NCDHHS at 1-833-870-5500.
