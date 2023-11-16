Senior Connect
NC Medicaid Enrollment Broker to visit Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard

(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:39 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has announced that an NC Medicaid Enrollment Broker will be at Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard on Nov. 18 from noon to 3 p.m.

The broker will be onsite to help answer questions about NC Medicaid Managed Care.

If you have questions, please call NCDHHS at 1-833-870-5500.

