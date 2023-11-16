NC Medicaid Enrollment Broker to visit Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has announced that an NC Medicaid Enrollment Broker will be at Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard on Nov. 18 from noon to 3 p.m.

The broker will be onsite to help answer questions about NC Medicaid Managed Care.

If you have questions, please call NCDHHS at 1-833-870-5500.

The NC Medicaid Enrollment Broker will be at Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard this Saturday, November 18 from noon to 3 p.m. to help answer questions about NC Medicaid Managed Care.https://t.co/65RjwLj9fS pic.twitter.com/5D9dqk28m9 — NCDHHS (@ncdhhs) November 15, 2023

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.