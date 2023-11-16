Senior Connect
Motorcycle group to hand out food, clothing on Saturday at Greenfield Lake

By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Street Habitz Family is handing out free food, clothing and care packages at Greenfield Lake on...
Street Habitz Family is handing out free food, clothing and care packages at Greenfield Lake on Nov. 18, 2023(Street Habitz)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A motorcycle group is giving back to the community.

The Street Habitz Family is giving away food, clothing and care packages this Saturday at Greenfield Lake from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. under the shelter near the playground.

The group’s founder John Hopper visited the WECT studio Thursday evening to talk about their efforts to help the community.

