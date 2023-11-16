Senior Connect
Man charged with three counts of indecent liberties with a student in Columbus Co.

Scott Dale Todd
Scott Dale Todd(Columbus County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office booked 29-year-old Scott Dale Todd into the county jail on sex crime charges on Wednesday, Nov. 15, according to its website.

The CCSO jail website states that Todd is charged with three counts of indecent liberties with a student.

He is being held under a $250,000 bond.

WECT has reached out to officials to confirm where he was employed.

