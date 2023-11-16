Man charged with three counts of indecent liberties with a student in Columbus Co.

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office booked 29-year-old Scott Dale Todd into the county jail on sex crime charges on Wednesday, Nov. 15, according to its website.

The CCSO jail website states that Todd is charged with three counts of indecent liberties with a student.

He is being held under a $250,000 bond.

WECT has reached out to officials to confirm where he was employed.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.