House Ethics panel finds ‘substantial evidence’ of lawbreaking by Santos

FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., watches as Republicans try to elect Rep. Mike Johnson,...
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., watches as Republicans try to elect Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., to be the new House speaker, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. A House Ethics panel finds “substantial evidence” of lawbreaking by Rep. George Santos and sends the matter to the Justice Department. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Ethics panel said Thursday it has found “substantial evidence” of lawbreaking by Republican Rep. George Santos of New York and has referred its findings to the Justice Department.

The committee said that Santos’ conduct warrants public condemnation, is beneath the dignity of the office and has brought severe discredit upon the House.

Santos has maintained his innocence and refused to resign despite calls from many of his colleagues to do so.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

