The Healing Place to host community meal on Thanksgiving

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Healing Place of New Hanover County is inviting anyone in need and the public to join a free shared community meal on Thanksgiving Day from noon to 7 p.m.

“THPNC is also accepting food donations before November 19th dropped off at The Healing Place, 1000 Medical Center Drive. Canned items like green beans, black-eyed peas, collard greens, cranberry sauce, cream of mushroom soup, and cream of chicken soup are welcome. Frozen turkeys and hams and boxed items including dried macaroni, fried onion topping, and rolls are also welcome,” The Healing Place wrote in a press release.

You can find more information on their website here.

