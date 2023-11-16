First Alert Forecast: variable rain chances before Thanksgiving

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast is somewhat active, but not especially severe, in the week leading into Thanksgiving. Rain chances include 20% Thursday and 30 to 50% Friday - highest right along the coast. Chances continue at 10% Saturday, 0% Sunday, 10% Monday, 50% Tuesday, 50% Wednesday, and 10% Thanksgiving Day.

The 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season maintains a pulse as a system attempts to grow and organize in the Jamaican portion of the Caribbean Sea. Another system near Florida carries very low odds for subtropical development. The systems that will bring the aforenoted Cape Fear shower chances will prevent these items from impacting the Carolinas in any case.

Track temps, too, in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

