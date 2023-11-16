Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Cucalorus awards a total of $25,000 to 20 local filmmakers

The Cucalorus Film Foundation is awarding a total of $25,000 for indie projects in North...
The Cucalorus Film Foundation is awarding a total of $25,000 for indie projects in North Carolina from the Filmed in NC fund(Cucalorus Film Foundation)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cucalorus Film Foundation has announced that it is awarding $25,000 from the Filmed in NC fund to 20 filmmakers based in North Carolina.

“The Filmed in NC Fund is made possible through a partnership with the NC Film Office, and by a gift from Artless Media in conjunction with The Magnifying Glass. This multi-partner initiative supports narrative, documentary, and experimental film projects, both features and shorts, at all stages of production with a focus on growing support for female, African American and Latinx storytelling,” a Cucalorus announcement from Nov. 16 states.

The recipients will be honored during the 29th annual Cucalorus Film Festival on Thursday, Nov. 16, in the Filmmakers Lounge at Thalian Hall. The reception begins at 5 p.m. and is open to the public.

This year’s grant recipients are, per Cucalorus:

  • “Syd X. Porter for The Snallygaster, a narrative feature about a recovering drug addict that finds herself caught up in the town cult to sedate a demon, called the Snallygaster.
  • Andie Morgenlander for Whistle Down Wind, a narrative feature about a drunken teenage kiss, a hidden love affair and the conservative ideologies of two friends that force them to confront the truth about their sexualities.
  • Brady Jacquin for Nightingale, a narrative feature focusing on a recovering alcoholic struggling to cope with the sudden murder of his fiance, turning to violence as his only way out.
  • Lydia Carnell Hyslop for Sheila Got Bangs, a narrative feature about a missing brother and estranged sisters reuniting to wrestle with ghosts of the past and seeking redemption.
  • Resita Cox for Basketball Heaven, a documentary feature that takes a poetic look at how a predominantly Black community continues to produce the greatest NBA players in the world.
  • Bree L. Davis and Stewart Nelsen for Tale of the Bull, a documentary feature about Darryl Howard, who was exonerated after spending 20 years in prison for murders he didn’t commit.
  • Linda Royal for Minnie Evans: Draw or Die, a documentary feature that reveals the artistic mastery of one of the most important American artists of the 20th century.
  • Stephanie Diane Ford for Untitled Youth Camp Documentary, a documentary short chronicling the creation of a sexual violence awareness program at an annual youth summer camp.
  • Pierce Freelon for Where Our Spirits Reside, a documentary short that follows jazz vocalist Nnenna Freelon, who wraps her grief in paper mache for a puppet show about transformation and healing.
  • Malinda Maynor Lowery for LUMBEELAND Short Film, a narrative short about a quick-tempered Native American drug dealer escaping the shadow of his cannabis kingpin grandfather.
  • Madison Cavalchire and Maddie Stambler for The Unknown Metal Box, a documentary short about a Durham artist’s mission to reunite a box of photo negatives he found in the 1980s with its original owner.
  • Tatyana Marie for Anxiety & Me, a narrative short that follows a humanized version of a young girl’s anxiety when she invites over her crush, trapping her emotions and causing chaos within.
  • Erwick D’Souza for earthlings, a narrative short about two astronauts on a wayward mission, facing death and coming to terms with their own mortality.
  • Joshua Perez for The Day the Music Stopped: The Story of Sugar Hill, a documentary feature that explores the turbulent history of Kinston, NC’s infamous red-light district, Sugar Hill, and its profound impact on music, civil rights, and the local economy.
  • Angela Hollowell for Saying Goodbye to Forever Chemicals, a documentary short about the fight for clean water in Eastern North Carolina.
  • Cassidy Scott for Lady in Waiting, a narrative short about Lady Cecelia, who must marry to save her family’s prosperity and reveal her true feelings to her new lady-in-waiting.
  • Camden Watts for Picturing Pigs, a documentary short about two photographers navigating obstacles to remind travelers that pigs are more than just food.
  • Yasaman Baghban for Eight Gates, a documentary short that tells the story of Htarsu, a 39-year-old Myanmar activist, and her children, living in Durham as refugees.
  • Stefani Byrd for Here-There, an experimental immersive sound and video installation that investigates how the transcontinental railroad, capitalism, westward expansionism, and labor unions have shaped the American psyche.
  • Rodney Stringfellow for How to Haunt a House, a narrative short that follows a woman with a well-earned grudge against her brother who is visited by an angry ghost.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police provide description of suspect vehicle in deadly hit and run on Carolina Beach Road
Crews respond to a crash on U.S. 74 East near I-140 in Brunswick County on Friday evening, Nov....
Motorcyclist dies days after crash involving semi-truck on U.S. 74 East near I-140
Cheetah Gentlemen's Club in Wilmington.
Owners of Cheetah Gentlemen’s Club respond to county’s plan to acquire property through eminent domain
Maria Concepcion Cardona Alejo
Leland woman charged in fatal hit-and-run case involving bicyclist
The trial for a Pender County man charged with three counts of murder began Tuesday, Nov 14.
Trial underway for man charged in Pender Co. triple murder

Latest News

Town of Carolina Shores in Brunswick County, North Carolina
Carolina Shores ‘shocked and appalled’ after finding antisemitic flyers distributed to community
The Town of Wrightsville Beach
Season four of ‘Outer Banks’ to begin production in Wrightsville Beach
Water outage reported in Whiteville
UNCW facing $4 million budget reduction due to exceeding out-of-state enrollment limit twice
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper
You’re doing it wrong: How to actually pronounce Gov. Roy Cooper’s name