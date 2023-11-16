Carolina Shores ‘shocked and appalled’ after finding antisemitic flyers distributed to community

CAROLINA SHORES, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Carolina Shores on Nov. 16 condemned antisemitic flyers that were distributed to multiple neighborhoods in the town early in the morning.

The town says that hundreds of packages of anti-Jewish literature were dropped off.

“The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI have been notified. If you have any video, please call the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office. Town staff will pick-up the packages. If you want, you may dispose of any packages located on your property. The town takes matters like this very seriously. We are shocked and appalled at this incident and regret any harm this may have done to our community,” the town’s release states.

The flyers express antisemitic sentiments, accusing Jewish people of being pedophiles and condemning the Biden administration for having several Jewish members. Another flyer includes a quote from the publication “White Power” by George Lincoln Rockwell, founder of the American Nazi Party.

