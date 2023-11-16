Leland woman charged in fatal hit-and-run case involving bicyclist

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina State Highway Patrol announced that an arrest has been made in the case of a fatal hit-and-run that took place on Monday, Nov. 13.

According to the NCSHP, between 5 and 8 p.m. on Nov. 13, 20-year-old Michael Archuleta was found dead alongside Blue Banks Loop Road. Authorities determined that the driver of the vehicle that hit Archuleta left the scene. Archuleta had been bicycling at the time of the incident.

Just after midnight on Thursday, troopers arrested 41-year-old Maria Concepcion Cardona Alejo, of Leland. As of this time, she has been charged with:

Felony hit and run causing serious bodily injury/death

No operators license

Additional charges are expected. Alejo received a $25,000 secured bond.

“During this investigation, a 2002 Toyota Sequoia was located by Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office inside an enclosed shed at the suspect’s residence. The vehicle showed extensive damage to the hood, right fender, right headlight assembly, and bumper,” the NCSHP release states.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.