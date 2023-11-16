Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

29th annual Cucalorous Film Festival being held in downtown Wilmington

(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 29th annual Cucalorus Film Festival is being held Nov. 15-19 at several avenues in downtown Wilmington, including Thalian Hall and Jengo’s Playhouse.

The festival will feature the newest indie and international films with additional performances, installations, virtual reality and numerous social events.

Films featured include the following:

  • The North Carolina premiere of ‘A Song for Imogene’, a southern drama from female-led, Wilmington-based Honey Head Films.
  • ‘King Coal’, a ‘poetic portrait of Central Appalachian family culture and the generations of families intertwined with the coal industry.’
  • Lagueria Davis’s ‘Black Barbie’, a documentary on Mattel’s most popular doll that features personal interviews with the filmmaker’s aunt, who worked at Mattel for over 45 years.

“Performances like Dance-a-lorus and Bird Woman bring dance center stage and a parade of comedians, puppets, and flying humans round out the schedule of special happenings at Cucalorus,” Cucalorus Film Festival wrote in a press release.

A full lineup of films is available at the Cucalorus’s website here. Pegasorus passes can also be bought to gain access to the whole festival, parties, conservations and other events.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Archuleta Jr.
‘Everyone feels the loss for the Archuleta family’: Bicyclist in Brunswick Co. killed in hit-and-run
Cheetah Gentlemen's Club in Wilmington.
Owners of Cheetah Gentlemen’s Club respond to county’s plan to acquire property through eminent domain
Police provide description of suspect vehicle in deadly hit and run on Carolina Beach Road
Shane Fernando
Shane Fernando chosen as new CEO of Thalian Hall Center for Performing Arts
North Carolina license plate
Applicants sought to operate Brunswick Co. license plate agencies

Latest News

NC Medicaid Enrollment Broker to visit Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard
One of Wilmington’s most well-known radio personalities, Kimberly McLaughlin-Smith, is a...
Wilmington’s “Night Nurse” is a contestant in “Fab Over 40″ international competition
New Hanover County Fire Rescue asking public input in survey for five-year strategic plan
The program started on November 1.
New 911 call center program helps callers with mental health issues, trauma