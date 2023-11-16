29th annual Cucalorous Film Festival being held in downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 29th annual Cucalorus Film Festival is being held Nov. 15-19 at several avenues in downtown Wilmington, including Thalian Hall and Jengo’s Playhouse.

The festival will feature the newest indie and international films with additional performances, installations, virtual reality and numerous social events.

Films featured include the following:

The North Carolina premiere of ‘A Song for Imogene’, a southern drama from female-led, Wilmington-based Honey Head Films

‘King Coal’, a ‘poetic portrait of Central Appalachian family culture and the generations of families intertwined with the coal industry.’

Lagueria Davis’s ‘Black Barbie’, a documentary on Mattel’s most popular doll that features personal interviews with the filmmaker’s aunt, who worked at Mattel for over 45 years.

“Performances like Dance-a-lorus and Bird Woman bring dance center stage and a parade of comedians, puppets, and flying humans round out the schedule of special happenings at Cucalorus,” Cucalorus Film Festival wrote in a press release.

A full lineup of films is available at the Cucalorus’s website here. Pegasorus passes can also be bought to gain access to the whole festival, parties, conservations and other events.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.