William H. Crag Race for Life 5K and 10K set for Dec. 9

The William H. Craig Race for Life 5K and 10K is set for Saturday morning, Dec. 9, starting and...
The William H. Craig Race for Life 5K and 10K is set for Saturday morning, Dec. 9, starting and ending at the UNCW Greene Track.(Credit: Unsplash)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The William H. Craig Race for Life 5K and 10K is set for Saturday morning, Dec. 9, starting and ending at the UNCW Greene Track.

“This flat, fast, closed course is perfect for experienced runners trying to set a PR, recreational runners out for a good time, walkers and kids of all ages!” a race announcement states.

The race was started to honor Dr. Bill Craig and provide financial support to community programs. This year’s race will benefit the YMCA’s Girls on the Run and STRIDE programs, Victory Junction Gang Camp and the Bill Craig Memorial Scholarship.

Race shirts will be available while supplies last, though the organizers don’t guarantee a shirt in your preferred size.

You can register online here.

