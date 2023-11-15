Southport PD introduces new phone app

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The Southport Police Department has announced a new app to connect with the community.

“This app will serve as a new way for the police department to connect with Southport residents and visitors, providing information quickly and efficiently to anyone with a smartphone,” the SPD release states. “The app offers quick access to items of public interest and is easy to use. In just a few clicks, users can access information and connect with the Southport Police Department.”

Those interested in downloading the app, available on the Google Play and Apple App stores, can do so for free here. In the app, search for “Southport Police Department” to select it.

Our Police Department is now maximizing one of the most used forms of communication in America, the smartphone, as a tool to keep you updated and informed. I feel this is another tool in our toolbox to increase citizen engagement, build awareness, provide transparency, and enhance communications.

“The Southport Police Department mobile app was created by ThePoliceApp.com, a division of OCV, LLC, which specializes in mobile app development for police departments and public safety organizations across the country,” the release adds.

