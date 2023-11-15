Senior Connect
Southport PD introduces new phone app

(Southport Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The Southport Police Department has announced a new app to connect with the community.

“This app will serve as a new way for the police department to connect with Southport residents and visitors, providing information quickly and efficiently to anyone with a smartphone,” the SPD release states. “The app offers quick access to items of public interest and is easy to use. In just a few clicks, users can access information and connect with the Southport Police Department.”

Those interested in downloading the app, available on the Google Play and Apple App stores, can do so for free here. In the app, search for “Southport Police Department” to select it.

“The Southport Police Department mobile app was created by ThePoliceApp.com, a division of OCV, LLC, which specializes in mobile app development for police departments and public safety organizations across the country,” the release adds.

