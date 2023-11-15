Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Police: 2 killed after train hits car in Robeson County

It happened Wednesday on West Church Street.
It happened Wednesday on West Church Street.(Source: MGN (Police Lights Graphic); KNOE)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - The Rowland Police Department is investigating a crash involving a train that left two people dead.

It happened Wednesday on West Church Street.

A car was on the tracks and hit by an Amtrak train, according to Lt. Steven Collins. Two females, whose names and ages have not been released, were killed, Collins said.

It is unclear at this time if the crossing arms were up or down.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol also responded to the scene.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police provide description of suspect vehicle in deadly hit and run on Carolina Beach Road
Crews respond to a crash on U.S. 74 East near I-140 in Brunswick County on Friday evening, Nov....
Motorcyclist dies days after crash involving semi-truck on U.S. 74 East near I-140
Cheetah Gentlemen's Club in Wilmington.
Owners of Cheetah Gentlemen’s Club respond to county’s plan to acquire property through eminent domain
Maria Concepcion Cardona Alejo
Leland woman charged in fatal hit-and-run case involving bicyclist
The trial for a Pender County man charged with three counts of murder began Tuesday, Nov 14.
Trial underway for man charged in Pender Co. triple murder

Latest News

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper
You’re doing it wrong: How to actually pronounce Gov. Roy Cooper’s name
Bladen County data, systems targeted by ‘cybercriminal attack’, commissioner says it could take months to recover
27-year-old Jarrett Packer (left) and 20-year-old Giovanni Packer (right).
Wilmington police looking for missing brothers
Maria Concepcion Cardona Alejo
Leland woman charged in fatal hit-and-run case involving bicyclist
Motorcyclists talk dangers of riding at night as deer presence increases.
State Troopers and motorcyclists react to deer collision death involving Jacksonville motorcyclist