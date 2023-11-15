More than 526,000 NC taxpayers given incorrect tax bills, forced to pay state more than owed

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - The Department of Revenue’s aging tax system is printing tax bills that are wrong.

More than half a million North Carolina taxpayers got incorrect tax bills by the state this year, and every day the number of people getting incorrect bills is climbing.

5 On Your Side has learned 526,742 people who paid their taxes late were sent a bill with a penalty for 10% of their tax bill. The correct rate is 5%. That has caused people to send the Department of Revenue more money than they should.

You can read the rest of this story here.

Copyright 2023 by Capitol Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.