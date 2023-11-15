Senior Connect
Local doctor stresses importance of screenings for diabetic eye disease

November is Diabetic Eye Disease Awareness month
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - About one in eight people in North Carolina have been diagnosed with a form of diabetes. But it doesn’t just affect the pancreas; it can also damage people’s eyes.

For National Diabetic Eye Disease Awareness Month, Dr. Rasika Whitesell with Port City Optometry visited the WECT studio to talk about symptoms and the importance of screenings.

You can watch the full interview in the video at the top of this story.

