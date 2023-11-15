Good Shepherd Center to receive $50,000 grant

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Good Shepherd Center was chosen to receive a $50,000 grant over two years as one of Bank of America’s 2023 Neighborhood Champion awardee.

“As part of the bank’s Neighborhood Builders program, one of the largest philanthropic investments into nonprofit leadership development in the nation, Neighborhood Champions provides funding and leadership training to nonprofits that are advancing economic mobility and building up underserved neighborhoods,” a Bank of America announcement states.

The center also will have the opportunity to take part in leadership training by nonprofit experts on various topics.

“The flexible funding it provides will go far in sustaining our core safety net services for homeless adults and children, even as we prepare to grow the organization over the next few years with an expanded campus, new family shelter, greater Rehousing efforts, and additional housing for the chronically homeless,” said Katrina Knight, executive director of the Good Shepherd Center.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.