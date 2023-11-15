First Alert Forecast: warming up as clouds move in

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert forecast for Wednesday and beyond will feature seasonable 60s giving way to 70s by Thursday and Friday. Thickening clouds on the northern periphery of a low pressure system will help insulate the Lower Cape Fear Region with temperatures hard pressed to fall too far below 50.

Rain chances eventually tick up from a meager 0-10% Wednesday to 20% late Thursday and to 40-50% by Friday. A cold front will push the low offshore resulting in a return to seasonable 60s and more ample sunshine for the weekend.

If you’re traveling regionally ahead of Thanksgiving, take note of another chance for showers by the middle of next week.

View your seven-day forecast here...http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or... customize your location and extend your outlook beyond Thanksgiving with your WECT Weather App.

Finally, Atlantic Hurricane Season continues to wane, especially at the Carolina latitudes. Development of a Tropical storm named Vince is likely the western Caribbean Sea by the end of the week.

