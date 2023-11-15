Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Crews rescue hiker who slipped, fell 60 feet in Greenville County, South Carolina, ravine, officials say

(WGEM)
By Janice Limon
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 7:40 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - A man hiking in Greenville County, South Carolina, had to be rescued Tuesday after he slipped and fell the height of a six-story building, officials said.

Chief Shane Walton, with River Falls Fire Department, said the call came in just after 1 p.m. about a man who slipped on leaves and fell about 60 feet down a ravine.

Walton said the man was found by rescue crews at the base of Moonshine Falls, in the vicinity of Caesar’s Head.

Crews spent three hours using ropes and a pulley system to get him out, according to Walton.

Sky 4 flew over the rescue area and several emergency vehicles, including sheriff’s deputy units and an ambulance, could be seen.

Sky 4 flew over the rescue area and several emergency vehicles, including sheriff’s deputy...
Sky 4 flew over the rescue area and several emergency vehicles, including sheriff’s deputy units and an ambulance, could be seen.(WYFF)

He said the man was taken to the hospital with a leg injury. His name and condition were not released.

Walton said Greenville Emergency Management crews assisted with the rescue.

©2023, Hearst Television Inc. on behalf of WYFF-TV.

Most Read

Michael Archuleta Jr.
‘Everyone feels the loss for the Archuleta family’: Bicyclist in Brunswick Co. killed in hit-and-run
Cheetah Gentlemen's Club in Wilmington.
Owners of Cheetah Gentlemen’s Club respond to county’s plan to acquire property through eminent domain
A sheriff in Kentucky said two hunters are dead after accidentally shooting themselves in two...
2 hunters accidentally shoot, kill themselves in separate incidents, sheriff says
Shane Fernando
Shane Fernando chosen as new CEO of Thalian Hall Center for Performing Arts
North Carolina license plate
Applicants sought to operate Brunswick Co. license plate agencies

Latest News

More than 526,000 NC taxpayers given incorrect tax bills, forced to pay state more than owed
Bladen County data, systems targeted by ‘cybercriminal attack’
Michael Archuleta Jr.
‘Everyone feels the loss for the Archuleta family’: Bicyclist in Brunswick Co. killed in hit-and-run
Havelock's double murder case at the Woodson Music/Friendly Pawn shop faces its 26th...
Search for answers in Havelock unsolved double murder case of 26 years