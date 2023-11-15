Senior Connect
About 930 customers lose power in Midway Road area of Brunswick County

Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation announced Wednesday morning that an outage is...
Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation announced Wednesday morning that an outage is affecting about 930 members as of 10:43 a.m.(Pixabay)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation announced Wednesday morning that an outage is affecting about 930 members as of 10:43 a.m.

“Our crew is en route to assess the situation and will make repairs as quickly as possible. We appreciate your patience,” a BEMC announcement states.

You can see the full map of outages on the BEMC website.

