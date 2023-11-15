About 930 customers lose power in Midway Road area of Brunswick County
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation announced Wednesday morning that an outage is affecting about 930 members as of 10:43 a.m.
“Our crew is en route to assess the situation and will make repairs as quickly as possible. We appreciate your patience,” a BEMC announcement states.
You can see the full map of outages on the BEMC website.
