Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

2023 White House Christmas tree chosen from Ashe Co. farm

First Lady Jill Biden will get the tree at 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 20.
First Lady Jill Biden will get the tree at 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 20.
By WBTV Web Staff and Ron Lee
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLEETWOOD, N.C. (WBTV) - One North Carolina Christmas Tree grower has something to be proud of.

The White House selected one of the farm’s trees for its holiday display. The Cline Church Farm in Ashe County has supplied trees to local and state officials before, but this is the biggest prize yet.

“For a tree grower it’s at the top of your game,” the owner of the Church Tree Farm said.

For the rows and rows of trees lining a remote farmland in Ashe County, only one tree draws as much attention as it does, and it’s not because of the big bow on the front.

“It’s easy to see the crummy trees from the really great trees,” Christmas tree buyer Jim McLeod said.

This is no crummy tree.

“This tree represents perseverance and hope,” a family member explained.

And while many that look just like it remain stuck in the ground, this 19-year-old Frasier Fur is headed to a very special place.

Clive Church runs the Christmas tree farm bearing his name. As part of a nationwide competition, they submitted samples of their work to judges who would pick a winner to have one of their trees sent to Washington to adorn the Blue Room of the White House.

“This is the Superbowl of the Christmas tree industry,” Church said.

The Church family won, beating more than a dozen other growers. But how does one grow the perfect Christmas tree? Maybe plenty of water and sun? Maybe socialization?

“Somebody did something special is all I can figure,” family farmer Amber Scott said.

This tree may have had something special.

“It’s been visited well over a hundred times in its lifetime,” Scott explained.

So do people visiting it make the tree grow bigger?

“That’s funny,” Scott chuckled.

Just in case things didn’t go well, the Grinch was on standby, axe in hand.

Once cut, a crane guided by workers loaded it onto a truck to get ready for the big trip up north.

“It’s the greatest honor you can have as a Christmas tree grower because you’re deemed the best grower by all industry peers,” Jennifer Greene, with the N.C. Christmas Tree Association, said.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police provide description of suspect vehicle in deadly hit and run on Carolina Beach Road
Crews respond to a crash on U.S. 74 East near I-140 in Brunswick County on Friday evening, Nov....
Motorcyclist dies days after crash involving semi-truck on U.S. 74 East near I-140
Cheetah Gentlemen's Club in Wilmington.
Owners of Cheetah Gentlemen’s Club respond to county’s plan to acquire property through eminent domain
Maria Concepcion Cardona Alejo
Leland woman charged in fatal hit-and-run case involving bicyclist
The trial for a Pender County man charged with three counts of murder began Tuesday, Nov 14.
Trial underway for man charged in Pender Co. triple murder

Latest News

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper
You’re doing it wrong: How to actually pronounce Gov. Roy Cooper’s name
Bladen County data, systems targeted by ‘cybercriminal attack’, commissioner says it could take months to recover
27-year-old Jarrett Packer (left) and 20-year-old Giovanni Packer (right).
Wilmington police looking for missing brothers
Maria Concepcion Cardona Alejo
Leland woman charged in fatal hit-and-run case involving bicyclist
Motorcyclists talk dangers of riding at night as deer presence increases.
State Troopers and motorcyclists react to deer collision death involving Jacksonville motorcyclist