Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Woman celebrating 106th birthday reminisces about her love of dancing

Maxine Helbling celebrated her 106th birthday on Nov. 8.
By Jody Kerzman and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR/Gray News) – While more and more people are living to be 100 years old, Maxie Helbling is defying statistics, celebrating her 106th birthday last week.

Music flows easily from Helbling’s lips. Her favorite songs take her back in time and tell the story of her life.

Born Nov. 8, 1917, Helbling has lived in North Dakota her entire life. One of 10 kids, the soundtrack of her life began on a farm south of Mandan.

Her childhood was filled with hard work, church, music and dancing, like waltzes and polkas.

“I milked cows and fed chickens,” she recalled.

Her favorite dance partner was her husband, Stanley.

“They danced for many years, since I was a little girl,” her daughter, Mary Jane Griffith said.

The couple was married for nearly 75 years.

“He held my hand because he wanted to be where I was,” she said.

Stanley died in 2012 -- he was 96.

Helbling just turned 106, and while she can no longer see, she’s still singing her way through life.

Visits with her daughter are a highlight these days.

“She means the world to me,” said Griffith.

Just as the melodies of her favorite songs make her smile, so too do moments like these — moments her daughter knows she’s lucky to have.

Helbling said she isn’t so sure she knows the secret to living so long, but her daughter has some ideas.

She credits good genes and a good, clean lifestyle, with lots of homegrown food and lots of dancing.

Copyright 2023 KFYR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, one injured after hit and run on Carolina Beach Road; driver still at large
According to a Wilmington Police Department representative, only minor injuries were reported...
Crews respond to collision on Carolina Beach Road involving overturned vehicle
After learning she had won, Briana Mills spotted a rainbow in the sky and took a photo of her...
Generous woman wins top lottery prize after paying for another customer’s groceries
Kandle Rogers, Whiteville City Schools Board Chair
Kandle Rogers says she will remain on Whiteville City Schools board, resigns from chair position
Attorney General Josh Stein announced on Nov. 13 that he is suing the Oquirrh Mountain...
Attorney General sues phlebotomy school in Wilmington, alleging false advertising

Latest News

The site of a fire is seen under Interstate 10, Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. Los...
Fire-damaged Los Angeles freeway to take 3 to 5 weeks to repair, California governor says
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Arrest made in death of hockey player who suffered fatal injury in game
Pender County school buses
Pender County Schools issues survey on potential bell schedule changes
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (910) 253-2777 or call 911.
Bicyclist in Brunswick Co. killed in apparent hit and run