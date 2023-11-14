Wilmington Health partners with UNCW to provide care to student athletes

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW and Wilmington Health have announced a partnership to help keep student athletes healthy and performing well.

Wilmington Health plans to support the university’s 19 varsity programs, providing comprehensive medical services, sports medicine and performance enhancement programs for the athletes.

UNCW Athletics unveiled new Wilmington Health signage at the Trask Coliseum Basketball Court on Friday, Nov. 10.

“Wilmington Health has been a staple in our community since 1971, and we value our local community, businesses, and schools. We are honored to provide high-quality care to UNCW’s talented and valued athletes,” stated Jeff James, CEO of Wilmington Health.

UNCW Athletics Director Michael Oblinger says that the university trusts Wilmington Health to care for their athletes.

“Since my arrival, the enhancement of the student-athlete experience has been at the forefront of my activities,” said Oblinger. “We’re excited to see Wilmington Health step up and partner with us through this pledged support as we work towards that goal.”

